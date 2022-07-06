Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up
Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
In court documents, Bertinelli said she had been separated from her husband since December 2019. She believed the prenup they signed before the wedding covered all the financial matters.
A couple of months later, in May 2022, Bertinelli went back to court to amend her petition to now seek a full divorce instead of a legal separation.
In his response, Vitale scoffed at the date of separation listed by Bertinelli. He said they split in November 2021 not December 2019. He also raised questions about the validity of the prenuptial agreement.
Further, his attorney asked the court to determine “as to the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”
In his new filing, Vitale revealed his current job is at the Postal Annex in Malibu. He will handle mail shipping/receiving when he starts this month.
The 60-year-old said he will make $16 an hour. He said he holds an associate’s degree in business.
Vitale then revealed Bertinelli pulls in around $180k a month based on her income and expense declaration filed in March.
Vitale said he needs support based on his $50k a month in expenses which includes $20k for rent, $1,730 for groceries, $2k for eating out, $2,500 for vacations, $625 for clothes, $5k to put away for savings, and various other expenses.
Bertinelli has yet to respond to her estranged husband’s money grab.
The actress has previously married to rockstar Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. They have a son Wolfgang.
Van Halen died from cancer in 2020. The actress wrote an emotional note following his passing reading. “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang.”