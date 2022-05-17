Meet The Star Of The $100 Million Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial, Legal Pit Bull Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp's powerhouse lawyer, Camille Vasquez, proved to be a force while cross-examining the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, during their contentious $100 million court battle.

Vasquez's name became a trending topic on social media when the exes returned to the courtroom on Monday following a 10-day recess, with many people addressing her strong-willed personality and intense questioning.

She works for the law firm Brown Rudnick as an associate in the Firm's Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group.