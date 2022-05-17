Meet The Star Of The $100 Million Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial, Legal Pit Bull Camille Vasquez
Johnny Depp's powerhouse lawyer, Camille Vasquez, proved to be a force while cross-examining the actor's ex-wife, Amber Heard, during their contentious $100 million court battle.
Vasquez's name became a trending topic on social media when the exes returned to the courtroom on Monday following a 10-day recess, with many people addressing her strong-willed personality and intense questioning.
She works for the law firm Brown Rudnick as an associate in the Firm's Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group.
As for her professional background, she is an expert at tackling "plaintiff-side defamation suits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims."
Vasquez has a knack for "formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies," according to her biography, and "she also has extensive experience handling parallel reputation management" in addition to "crisis communications issues arising from these engagements."
Before accepting a position at Brown Rudnick, she was an attorney at a Los Angeles-based national firm. Vasquez studied at USC, where she obtained a Bachelor's degree before taking her skills to the next level at Southwestern Law School.
Best Lawyers also named Vasquez as one of 2022's Ones to Watch for Commercial Litigation, 2021-2022.
On Tuesday, viewers watched as Depp's lawyer had an especially tense moment with Heard in court during the second day of cross-examination, doing everything possible to poke holes in the Aquaman actress' credibility and claims that Depp was abusive.
Vasquez played audio recordings of arguments between the then-couple and read love notes that Heard wrote to Depp after.
"You weren't scared of him at all, were you?" Vasquez asked. "This is a man who tried to kill me," Heard responded. "Of course it's scary. He was also my husband."
Vasquez didn't stop there, aiming to show that Heard was allegedly the aggressor in her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
"You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right, Ms. Heard?" Vasquez asked the actress before the jury. "I didn't assault Johnny in Australia," Heard replied, adding, "I didn't assault Johnny ever. I couldn't."
Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post, describing herself as a victim of domestic violence. Heard countersued for $100 million, arguing that she had been abused by Depp.