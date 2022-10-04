Affleck Defies Wife! Ben Caught Lighting Up A Cigarette After Promising J Lo He'd Quit As Rumors Of Marital Issues Continue To Mount
Ben Affleck hasn't kicked his smoking habit yet. As rumors of martial issues continue to grow, RadarOnline.com has caught the Argo actor puffing on his signature cigarettes despite "promising" his new wife Jennifer Lopez he'd quit.
In photos obtained by this outlet, Affleck was spotted outside of his Santa Monica office lighting up just one day after putting on a brave face for brunch with J Lo as speculation surrounding their three-month marriage continues to mount. The 50-year-old newlywed looked to be in a great mood for his outing on Monday.
Unlike his cigarette, Affleck's wife was nowhere in sight.
The Tender Bar actor kept it casual for his errand run, wearing a pair of white jeans, a purple t-shirt, and a blueish-gray sweater, Affleck rolled up his sleeves and got to work without J Lo by his side.
Affleck coyly smiled at the cameras, keeping the cigarette placed perfectly in his mouth as photographers snapped away. Flashing a smile at the cameras, he proved that J Lo's attempt to get him to quit might be harder than she expected.
The Oscar winner has been an avid smoker for years, but sources told RadarOnline.com that it's becoming an issue for the newly married stars.
"Jennifer hates smoking. You do not look like Jennifer Lopez if you don’t look after your body. She doesn’t drink, she doesn’t eat bad food and she certainly doesn’t smoke," an insider revealed.
Affleck's smoking isn't the only thing the couple is reportedly at odds about. According to a pal, the actor "didn't realize what he was getting into," with the insider claiming Bennifer 2.0 has been fighting nonstop since saying "I do" in July and again in August.
We've learned his cigarettes might be the straw that breaks the camel's back.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source told RadarOnline.com. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Another pal said, "Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with.”