What Issues? J Lo Forces A Smile At Brunch With Ben Affleck As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front, stepping out for an afternoon date in the wake of rumors that their nearly three-month marriage is already on the rocks. The newlyweds went out to brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills, hitting the town instead of opting to stay home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
J Lo and Affleck made sure to arrive at the eatery in style. The couple was photographed driving up to the venue in the Jenny From The Block singer's red Rolls-Royce convertible.
Affleck was behind the wheel, leaving the pricey vehicle in the hands of the valet.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, J Lo made sure the paparazzi got a picture-perfect shot. She glanced over her shoulder and flashed a coy smile before walking into the posh establishment with her new husband, hoping to squash any speculation there's trouble in paradise.
J Lo looked chic in all black, sporting wide-legged slacks, heeled boots, and a belted jacket.
Sporting her hair in a sleek bun, she accessorized her casual fall ensemble with gold hoop earrings, light makeup, and aviator sunglasses. She wasn't the only one who arrived in an outfit dressed to kill. Affleck's wardrobe appears to be elevating now that he's married to J Lo.
The Oscar winner wore white jeans, a gray sweater, and a beige jacket. As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck's lack of love for fashion has been a struggle for his new wife, with sources revealing she's not only trying to change his wardrobe, but she's also attempting to kill his bad habits.
Affleck "didn't realize what he was getting into," claimed a pal, adding the couple has been fighting nonstop since saying "I do."
"He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the insider said.
J Lo's also allegedly angry over how messy her hubby is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," another source stated. They aren't just allegedly fighting over those issues either.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking has also become a problem.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
"She's been known to yell at him and point her finger," the first insider added. "It makes people wonder if she mistakes him for the dog!"
J Lo and Affleck first tied the knot in July by eloping in Las Vegas. They followed their nuptials up with a big three-day affair at Affleck's Georgia estate in August.