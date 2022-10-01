'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year.
"Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now, her feet are firmly planted on the ground with multiple sources claiming the honeymoon bliss is quickly wearing off as she and Ben struggle to settle into life at home in Los Angeles.
Both are contending with the demands of their busy careers and the stress of blending their two families. Ben co-parents Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her third husband, Marc Anthony. "They're back to the grind of work and parenting," the source said. "Reality has set in."
A second insider revealed that Ben recently stormed out following an especially bad fight. "Marital bliss? More like marital mayhem!"
The couple has been arguing nonstop. "Before the wedding, Jennifer put on an Oscar-worthy performance for Ben, pretending to be the perfect, easygoing wife-to-be," they continued. Ben was "blinded by love," the second source stated, but "he didn't realize what he was getting into."
Post-honeymoon, things quickly began to sour. The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the pal dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking has also become an issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the source explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
She's also angry over how messy he is at home. "Ben doesn't clean up after himself, which irritates the hell out of Jennifer," our well-placed insider revealed, claiming she even had Ben's prized motorbike collection cleared out while they were away without telling him.
The "perfectionist" allegedly lashed out at her new husband during on epic fight. "She's been known to yell at him and point her finger," the first insider told this outlet. "It makes people wonder if she mistakes him for the dog!"
But the biggest source of contention has been the blending of their two families. While Emme and Seraphina get along great, the first source says "keeping everyone happy at the same time has been near impossible."
Ben is also learning the hard way that his new bride is still just as much of a workaholic as she was when they ended their first engagement back in 2004.
"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," the pal said.. Though he has said he is "blown away" by J. Lo's work ethic, Ben, says the source, was "disappointed" when his new wife opted to stay behind in Europe to work. "It was a huge wake-up call for him."