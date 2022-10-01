'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off

It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year.

"Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now, her feet are firmly planted on the ground with multiple sources claiming the honeymoon bliss is quickly wearing off as she and Ben struggle to settle into life at home in Los Angeles.