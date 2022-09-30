Where's Max? Beloved 'Hocus Pocus' Actor Omri Katz Looks Unrecognizable After Addressing Absence In Spooky Sequel

The Sanderson sisters are back! After months of anticipation, Hocus Pocus 2 has finally dropped on Disney+, reuniting our favorite witches portrayed by trio Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

One beloved character fans sadly won't get to see again is Max Dennison, the courageous and protective big brother of Dani in the original 1993 cult classic, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Fortunately, Omri Katz — the actor who played Max — appears to be living his best life years after captivating audiences as the young virgin who moved to Salem, where he struggled to fit in with the crowd before awakening a trio of wicked witches executed in the 17th century by lighting a black flame candle.