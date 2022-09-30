Where's Max? Beloved 'Hocus Pocus' Actor Omri Katz Looks Unrecognizable After Addressing Absence In Spooky Sequel
The Sanderson sisters are back! After months of anticipation, Hocus Pocus 2 has finally dropped on Disney+, reuniting our favorite witches portrayed by trio Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
One beloved character fans sadly won't get to see again is Max Dennison, the courageous and protective big brother of Dani in the original 1993 cult classic, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Fortunately, Omri Katz — the actor who played Max — appears to be living his best life years after captivating audiences as the young virgin who moved to Salem, where he struggled to fit in with the crowd before awakening a trio of wicked witches executed in the 17th century by lighting a black flame candle.
Back in 2019, he shared a photo with some of their iconic cast while reuniting for Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Fan Fest.
More recently, Katz was all smiles in a beaming selfie he posted this April.
"Walking around Gardens of the World with the love of my life aka the biggest pain in my a--," he quipped in the caption.
Thora Birch, who played Dani, was previously approached to reprise her role, but had to pass it up due to scheduling conflicts.
"People have been asking, and unfortunately, I'm not in it. I would have loved to be involved," a rep for Katz told Entertainment Weekly on his behalf. "I feel bad for the original fan base saying we aren't because I'm sure they wanted to see us reprise our roles."
Despite his own absence, Katz said he would be giving it a watch, adding, "I think it'll be good for everyone who loved the original! I hope fans will go see it. I know I will."