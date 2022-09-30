'You Are All Cannon Fodder': Russian Soldiers Attack Top Officer After Being Told They Will 'Face Slaughter' In Ukraine
A top Russian officer was attacked by his own soldiers after he informed the new recruits they will most likely die on the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The harrowing incident reportedly took place earlier this week at a sports complex-turned-makeshift military barrack housing more than 1,000 newly drafted Russian soldiers.
According to Daily Mail, a group of soldiers turned on their commander when he told them, “You are all cannon fodder, you are facing slaughter.”
The commander’s face was “all smashed” with broken bones as a result of the shocking brawl, with two ambulances forced to arrive on the scene to treat the injured military men.
“My brother messaged me just now,” the brother of one of the new Russian draftees told the outlet. “There was a Lt Colonel walking among them, telling them: 'You are all cannon fodder, you are facing slaughter.’”
“There was a fight, the colonel's face was smashed,” he continued. “They could hardly pull them apart. One person fell sick. Two ambulances rushed there in one hour. Many people felt sick, many were in tears.”
“One tried to escape, they caught him. It's a f------ nightmare what's happening there. There were 1,080 people there now, in [the sports complex]” the Russian source concluded. “They'll end up in knife fights, it's a complete mess there.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is just the latest shocking incident to take place in Russia following Vladimir Putin’s recent decree ordering more than 300,000 more soldiers into Ukraine.
Earlier this week, another video out of Russia showed a female officer ordering her new recruits to obtain tampons and maxi pads to use to treat potential bullet wounds and to insulate their boots.
“You will be given a uniform and armor, nothing else,” the female quartermaster told the soldiers while also ordering them to obtain their own sleeping bags, travel mats, medicines, and tourniquets before they are shipped off to the frontlines in Ukraine.
But while hundreds of thousands of untrained Russians with zero military experience are gearing up to join the fight in Ukraine, thousands more are working desperately to flee Russia before Moscow drafts them onto the frontlines of Ukraine.
The number of Russians fleeing the nation has become so substantial that Putin is planning to ban “all fighting aged men” from leaving. Reports also indicate Putin is set to mobilize potentially one million more soldiers in an effort to take Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.