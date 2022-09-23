Russians have resorted to extreme measures to avoid being drafted to fight in Vladimir Putin’s war, RadarOnline has learned. \n\nAs Putin's troops dwindle behind Ukrainian lines, the dictator announced he would be sending 300,000 Russians to the invaded country in an effort to revamp Russia’s power in the region. \n\nSince the announcement, data shows a chilling skyrocket in Russia's Google searches on how to break your own arm at home. \n\nThe Google search data reveals the unthinkable position that the insufferable Putin has thrust upon his own people, as he attempts to decimate the lives of neighboring Ukrainians.During the mobilization address made by Putin, he outlined the plan to call men with previous conflict experience to the war front to “fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.” \n\nPutin also made an ominous warning to NATO countries that his country possesses “various means of destruction,” potentially alluding to Russian resorting to using of nuclear weapons.Within hours of Putin’s deployment plan being made to the public, Google searches for how to break your own arm at home went from a score of 0 to 38 out of 100, according to Newsweek. \n\nAdditional frantic spikes in Google searches for Aviasales, a popular site for booking air travel, were also noted in the wake of Putin’s plan to reinforce the number of Russian troops in the ongoing conflict. \n\nAviasales has completely sold out of flights through Sunday of this week for travel to Armenia and Turkey. Both countries do not require Russians to have visas for entry.Putin announced the conscription would only apply to reservists, however, the top trending search from the country’s citizens signal not only distrust in their leader’s words but the extent of their unwillingness to die for his senseless conflict. \n\nSince the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which took place on February 24, 2022, the conflict has not panned out the way Putin wished it would. \n\nWhat was expected to be a quick take-over of Ukraine, turned out to be a testament to the strength and willpower of Ukrainians, as well as inciting a global pushback on Putin and Russia’s violent extremism. \n\nUnder the direction of President Biden, the United States has sent Ukraine over a billion dollars in security assistance to provide aid to the country as it resists Putin’s invasion.