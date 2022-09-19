Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Turkish President Forced To Physically Support The 'Frail' Russian Leader
Vladimir Putin’s health was once again called into question after the Russian leader needed help walking while meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling development is just the latest incident to create concern regarding the 69-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health.
The incident reportedly took place on Friday while Putin was meeting with Erdogan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to discuss trade deals.
But video footage of the meeting showed Putin not only struggling to walk as he slowly shuffled his feet around the Uzbekistan conference building, but the Russian strongman was also filmed holding on to Erdogan in an effort to stay upright.
Shortly after the footage of Putin and Erdogan was posted online, users flocked to Twitter to speculate about Putin’s seemingly worsening condition.
“It looks like Putin is dragging his left side, look closely at his left arm and leg,” one user tweeted. “It looks like support for hiding a shaking hand issue.”
"Maybe consequences of a stroke?” another person wrote while describing the Russian leader as looking “frail” and “weak.” “Partial paralysis? I am no doctor, but for sure something seems weird in the way he moves.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s health has been under intense scrutiny ever since the Russian leader invaded Ukraine on February 24 under the guise of a “special military operation.”
Although reports have suggested the Russian president is suffering from everything from Parkinson’s disease, to thyroid and blood cancer to even dementia, Putin’s health has only worsened in recent months.
Last month, one Kremlin insider revealed Putin’s health is deteriorating so sharply that he is not expected to continue holding meetings in the near future.
“With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events,” the Kremlin insider told the anti-Putin Telegram channel General SVR in August.
Even more startling is the fact that another Kremlin insider recently claimed Putin’s life span has been drastically limited due to a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer.”
“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” the insider alleged. “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”