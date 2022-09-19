Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Turkish President Forced To Physically Support The 'Frail' Russian Leader

“With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events,” the Kremlin insider told the anti-Putin Telegram channel General SVR in August.

Even more startling is the fact that another Kremlin insider recently claimed Putin’s life span has been drastically limited due to a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer.”

“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” the insider alleged. “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”