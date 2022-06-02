Bombshell Report! U.S. Intelligence Report Claims Vladimir Putin Was Treated For Cancer In April

That is the bombshell revelation from a recent Newsweek article that spoke to the three U.S. intel leaders who confirmed that the aging Russian strongman isn’t only suffering from cancer, but he is also growing increasingly paranoid about holding on to power in Russia.

"Putin is definitely sick...whether he's going to die soon is mere speculation," a senior intel leader said. "Still, we shouldn't rest assured. We shouldn't answer our own mail, if you will, believing only the intelligence that affirms our own desired outcome. He's still dangerous, and chaos does lie ahead if he does die. We need to focus on that. Be ready."