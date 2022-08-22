Vladimir Putin's Health Is 'Sharply Deteriorating' As Kremlin Insiders Claim Russian Leader 'Can't Attend Meetings'

Putin’s health is deteriorating so quickly that he can no longer hold meetings despite the fact his country is still involved in a violent and costly war in Ukraine.

“With a high degree of probability, we can say that soon the president will not be able to personally hold meetings and participate in large events,” one Kremlin insider, who spoke anonymously, told the Telegram channel General SVR.

“Various options were discussed,” the source continued, “from the possibility of mobilizing and using tactical nuclear weapons, to opening a second front in a third country, and, finally, to ‘gestures of good will’ with the return of the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions to Ukraine.”