Vladimir Putin's Health Under Renewed Scrutiny After Leader Suffers 'Late-Night Scare'

The 69-year-old Russian leader’s health has been rumored to be deteriorating following a slew of other reports that indicated Putin is suffering from the likes of thyroid, abdominal and blood cancer, as well as Parkinson’s disease.

An insider within Russia’s Federal Security Service, who claimed to have inside knowledge regarding Putin’s failing health, reported in May that Putin is dying from a “severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” and only has upwards of three years left to live.

“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” the Russian spy reported on May 31. “We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say.”