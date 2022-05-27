Vladimir Putin Considering Naming His Daughter As His Successor As Concerns Regarding Health Battles Continue

Katerina Tikhonova, the daughter who Putin is planning to place as the head of the United Russia party, was formerly a dancer before now allegedly being placed as not only her father’s successor, but also at the head of the main political party currently running the nation.

“Putin's inner circle again started talking about the need for a consensus figure for the elites in the leadership of United Russia, which would unite and guarantee the current status quo and the continuity of power,” said the controversial Telegram channel reportedly run by a former Kremlin lieutenant-general insider known only as “Viktor Mikhailovich.”