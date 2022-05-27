Vladimir Putin Considering Naming His Daughter As His Successor As Concerns Regarding Health Battles Continue
Vladimir Putin is reportedly thinking about “parachuting” his 35-year-old daughter into a top political position within the Kremlin, Radar has learned.
The claims, which were first made by the Telegram channel General RSV, come as concerns and rumors regarding the 69-year-old Russian leader’s deteriorating health continue to mount.
Katerina Tikhonova, the daughter who Putin is planning to place as the head of the United Russia party, was formerly a dancer before now allegedly being placed as not only her father’s successor, but also at the head of the main political party currently running the nation.
“Putin's inner circle again started talking about the need for a consensus figure for the elites in the leadership of United Russia, which would unite and guarantee the current status quo and the continuity of power,” said the controversial Telegram channel reportedly run by a former Kremlin lieutenant-general insider known only as “Viktor Mikhailovich.”
“The candidacy of the daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin Katerina Tikhonova for the post of head of the United Russia party is again being actively discussed,” General RSV continued. “And I must say that recently, without exception, all interested persons in Putin's entourage support this idea.”
“Now the situation has changed and the war, which has been going on for three months, has created the prerequisites and the demand of the elites for a clear understanding of their future without Putin,” the outlet added after claiming that last year, before the war with Ukraine and before mounting rumors surrounding Putin’s deteriorating health, “there was no unequivocal approval” in favor of Tikhonova being named as the Russian president’s successor.
Making General RSV’s report even more startling is their claim Dmitry Patrushev – the 44-year-old son of former Russian spy chief Nikolai Patrushev – is also in talks to become Russia’s next president with Tikhonova acting as a secret “puppet master” overseeing Moscow and the Kremlin.
“Today, Putin is the only guarantor of the stability of the system, and this, in the conditions of war and circulating information about the serious illnesses of the president, begins to cause maximum anxiety among the elites,” the report continued.
“In the understanding of a narrow circle of people who have access to the presidential ear, Katerina Tikhonova is the only person who can act as a guarantor of the stability of the existence of the Putin regime, without being a direct successor.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the sudden concern over Putin’s succession comes amid a number of reports and rumors indicating the aging Russian leader is suffering from a myriad of different health problems – including blood and thyroid cancer, Parkinson’s disease, dementia and even an alleged “schizoaffective disorder.”
“Putin has discussed that he will be undergoing medical procedures,” a former Russian military official revealed earlier this month. “Doctors insist that he needs an operation, but the date has not yet been determined.”
The former Russian official also indicated that Putin, while incapacitated from the medical procedure, plans to temporarily transfer his power to Nikolai Patrushev – although many other Russian officials are concerned about who will be in power should something drastic happen to Putin permanently.