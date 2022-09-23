Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Sylvester Stallone
Exclusive Details

Back Together! Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile, One Month After She Filed For Divorce

sylvester stallone wife jennifer flavin reconciled divorce
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 23 2022, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are giving their marriage another try. RadarOnline.com has learned the Rocky actor and his wife have reconciled just one month after she filed for divorce and accused him of hiding their marital assets.

Article continues below advertisement

Sly's rep confirmed the news on Thursday, revealing the pair are over the moon about their decision to save their 25-year union. The move comes one day after RadarOnline.com reported Sly and Jennifer filed documents informing the judge that they wanted to handle their divorce settlement out of court.

sylvester stallone half sister millions blackmail jennifer flavin divorce
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

While reports claimed the divorce was still moving forward, the two have had a chance of heart.

“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” Sly's spokesperson revealed, telling Page Six, "they are both extremely happy."

Jennifer filed for divorce on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the documents obtained by this outlet, she said their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and threw a curveball by accusing Sly of hiding marital assets.

RadarOnline.com later discovered they never signed a prenup when they said "I do" in 1997, meaning community property and the actor's $400 million fortune was up for grabs.

Article continues below advertisement
sylvester stallone wife jennifer flavin reconciled divorce
Source: Mega

Jennifer made it clear that she wanted their $35 million estate in Palm Beach, FL. We told you first — Sly and Jennifer were in the middle of MAJOR construction on their home when she pulled the plug on their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

According to official records obtained by this website, the duo filed paperwork in July informing the county they hired a construction company that was set to complete demolition, renovations, and additions to the existing residence, including an existing pool/spa, a guest house, a site/privacy wall, a seawall, and a dock.

sylvester stallone wife jennifer flavin reconciled divorce
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, diving up the property and Sly's money isn't on the table anymore now that their divorce seems to be off. The couple, who has experienced several highs and lows in their decades-long relationship, share three adult daughters — Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.