Back Together! Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile, One Month After She Filed For Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are giving their marriage another try. RadarOnline.com has learned the Rocky actor and his wife have reconciled just one month after she filed for divorce and accused him of hiding their marital assets.
Sly's rep confirmed the news on Thursday, revealing the pair are over the moon about their decision to save their 25-year union. The move comes one day after RadarOnline.com reported Sly and Jennifer filed documents informing the judge that they wanted to handle their divorce settlement out of court.
While reports claimed the divorce was still moving forward, the two have had a chance of heart.
“They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences,” Sly's spokesperson revealed, telling Page Six, "they are both extremely happy."
Jennifer filed for divorce on August 19 in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the documents obtained by this outlet, she said their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and threw a curveball by accusing Sly of hiding marital assets.
RadarOnline.com later discovered they never signed a prenup when they said "I do" in 1997, meaning community property and the actor's $400 million fortune was up for grabs.
Jennifer made it clear that she wanted their $35 million estate in Palm Beach, FL. We told you first — Sly and Jennifer were in the middle of MAJOR construction on their home when she pulled the plug on their marriage.
According to official records obtained by this website, the duo filed paperwork in July informing the county they hired a construction company that was set to complete demolition, renovations, and additions to the existing residence, including an existing pool/spa, a guest house, a site/privacy wall, a seawall, and a dock.
However, diving up the property and Sly's money isn't on the table anymore now that their divorce seems to be off. The couple, who has experienced several highs and lows in their decades-long relationship, share three adult daughters — Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20.