Prince Harry's 'Nasty' Remarks About Queen Consort Camilla Fueled Family Rift Before King Charles III's Reign
Prince Harry's "nasty" remarks about his stepmother allegedly furthered the rift within his family ahead of King Charles III becoming monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A biographer who spent three months with Queen Consort Camilla in 2015 said the royal has been misrepresented over the years, explaining she wanted to "rebalance things," which is why she wrote her new biography, Camilla, From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.
Angela Levin sat down with stand-in host Christine Lampard on Lorraine to promote the highly anticipated book and revealed exactly what readers can expect.
Levin felt as though The Crown was "really cruel" in the way they depicted Camilla, also claiming the Duke of Sussex made some less than favorable comments about her.
Prince Harry's feud with his royal brood seemed to be put on ice following Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, with the family reuniting to pay their respects.
Before Elizabeth's passing, RadarOnline.com learned that chaos erupted at the palace when the late monarch showed favor to Charles and Camilla to take over the throne, keeping Prince William and Kate Middleton next in the line of succession.
"William and Kate were completely blindsided by the queen's announcement in favor of Charles and Camilla," a royal insider claimed, while other sources told RadarOnline.com that Harry's upcoming memoir is another source of contention.
Levin noted that Camilla "doesn't like to be in the spotlight," which is the best-case scenario for the new sovereign King Charles III.
"She's right in the middle which is ideal for Charles because he won't get jealous like with his first wife, but who does a tremendous amount of work behind the curtain," said Levin.
Lampard also noted how the public did not embrace Camilla right away because of their adoration for the late Princess of Wales.
"A lot of people disliked Camilla mainly because they loved Diana so much. That was always going to be a very difficult time," the host pointed out.
The royal author then detailed how Charles met his future spouse when he was 22 and she was 24, which made it tough to decide how to proceed even if there were strong feelings.
"He wasn't sure if he wanted to commit himself, and he also knew that he would get into trouble with his parents," said Levin. "Camilla was aristocracy but not to the highest level," she added, noting, "They got on extremely well."