King Charles III & Camilla’s Alleged Secret Love Child Speaks Out About Loss Of His 'Grandmother’ Elizabeth Despite Queen Blowing Off His Pleas To Connect

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Dorante-Day said, “No matter what your feelings, political alignments, religious belief, or convictions - she has been a part of all of our lives for a lifetime. Elizabeth touched each and every one of us.”

“Since finding out about the loss of my grandmother Aka Lilibet, I’ve been inundated with messages of condolence for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts, and concern. As many of you have expressed my family and I are mourning not just the loss of Her Majesty but the loss of another opportunity to resolve this issue pleasantly, the right way,” he wrote in reference to his fight to establish Charles and Camilla as his parents.