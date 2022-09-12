King Charles III Sparks Health Concerns After Photos Show Monarch's Red & Swollen 'Sausage Fingers'
The newly appointed King Charles III’s health is already under scrutiny after photos of the new monarch’s red and swollen hands started resurfacing online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s sudden passing on Thursday at 96-years-old, the 73-year-old new King’s health became a subject of major concern after Royal fans grew worried Charles may be suffering from an undisclosed health condition.
Although King Charles III has reportedly suffered from swollen hands for years, having once described his hands as “sausage fingers” in 2012 after a long trip to Australia, a British doctor recently suggested his condition may be a result of old age or water retention.
“Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,” Dr. Gareth Nye recently suggested.
The doctor added, “To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area.”
King Charles has reportedly been photographed with swollen hands and fingers numerous times over the years, and Dr. Nye also suggested the condition may also be a result of arthritis.
“Arthritis – another common condition in the over 60s,” Dr. Nye said. “It often affects three main areas in the hand – the thumb joint or either joints in the fingers.”
“Fingers usually become stiff, painful and swollen and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling can remain,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away suddenly yet peacefully on Thursday in Balmoral, Scotland.
In the months and weeks leading up to her passing, the late Queen had been suffering a series of mobility issues and other alleged health concerns.
On Wednesday, one day before Her Majesty’s death at 96-years-old, Royal fans became concerned about Elizabeth’s health after a photo showed the Queen suffering from bruised blue hands when meeting with Liz Truss, Britain’s new Prime Minister.
“In an elderly woman like her, bruising that’s not the result of trauma points to the loss of clotting component and indicates a blood cancer, like leukemia or lymphoma,” longevity expert Dr. Gabriel Mirkin said regarding the Queen’s condition.
“Leukemia kills because it leaves you defenseless against germs and cancer cells,” Dr. Mirkin added. “It also causes your body to produce fewer red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the heart and brain — leaving you anemic. This can also cause clotting and heart failure.”
Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision early Thursday morning, and Buckingham Palace announced her death Thursday afternoon.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace’s statement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Charles was immediately appointed to King, and the United Kingdom has been in a period of mourning ever since the news of the Queen’s passing was confirmed late last week.