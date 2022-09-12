King Charles III Sparks Health Concerns After Photos Show Monarch's Red & Swollen 'Sausage Fingers'

Although King Charles III has reportedly suffered from swollen hands for years, having once described his hands as “sausage fingers” in 2012 after a long trip to Australia, a British doctor recently suggested his condition may be a result of old age or water retention.

“Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,” Dr. Gareth Nye recently suggested.

The doctor added, “To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area.”