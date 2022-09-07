Leukemia Fears For Queen, 96, As Top Doctor Claims ‘Bruised Hands’ Could Be Dire Sign Of Cancer

Eagle-eyed royal watchers took to social media to question the cause of what appears to be a worrying health condition for the ailing monarch.

While the Queen’s press secretary has not commented on her bruised hands, top doctors have raised the alarm on the real reason for the monarch’s supposed health concerns.

Twice during a span of three years, one tabloid, The National Enquirer, claimed the hemorrhages are a chilling clue that the 96-year-old is battling cancer and on the brink of death.