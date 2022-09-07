Captain Phil Harris' Death, Drug-Fueled Past Rocked His Family Before 'Deadliest Catch' Star Josh Was Cut From Discovery

Prior to his death, the TV fisherman miraculously came out of a medically-induced coma post-surgery and was able to spend some final moments with his loved ones.

"They're devastated," an insider said about Phil's two boys who were grieving.

"We're really worried about them — especially [his younger son] Jake," they told RadarOnline.com at the time. "He's a tough kid, but nothing prepares you for the sudden loss of your father."

Jake was busted soon after for a DUI and driving with a suspended license. "There's a lot of worry that he's just not coping with the tragedy," a source said amid the news.