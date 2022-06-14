Sad Last Days: Fears Mount For Queen As She Withdraws From Royal Ascot Appearance — Her Latest Cancellation This Month

"I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community,” Elizabeth said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace announcing she would not be attending.

“In my Platinum Jubilee year, I was interested to learn that in support of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative, Ascot Racecourse and the Crown Estate have planted seventy oak trees in Windsor Great Park, each of which is linked to a local school,” she continued.

"I hope you all have an enjoyable and memorable time, and I wish connections of the horses running this week the very best of luck."