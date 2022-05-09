Queen Elizabeth Cancels Royal Appearance After Growing Concerns Over Monarch's Health

Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Prince William will instead show up to handle her duties. "At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance," the statement concluded.

The Queen has only missed the annual affair twice in the past 50 years, once in 1959 and in 1963.

Elizabeth's health issues have been of growing concern amid her recent no-shows at other public events. Before her COVID-19 diagnosis in February, she had a brief hospitalization last October but has appeared to be on the mend and taking it easy.