Queen Elizabeth Felt Guilty For How She Treated Princess Diana Before Death, Credited Late Royal With 'Saving' Monarchy

In 1992, the duo separated and by 1996, they announced their divorce after both parties admitted to extramarital affairs.

Amid the bombshell reports about their union, Diana had commented on Prince Charles' relationship with now-wife Camilla Parker-Bowles in 1995, saying, "A woman's instinct is a very good one."

"There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Diana added at the time, noting it was tough to adjust to her royal role and the spotlight that came with it.