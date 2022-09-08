Operation Unicorn and London Bridge: The Queen's Secret Funeral Plans Revealed

All the events will be overseen by the Earl Marshal – who organizes all the ceremonial events such as the coronation of the new monarch at Westminster Abbey and the elaborate send-off of the Queen which is expected to last about 10 days.

Per Operation Unicorn, the Queen’s coffin will be taken by Royal Train to rest in state at Edinburgh’s Holyrood Palace, an official residence of the British monarch since the 16th century. From there, she will be transported to St. Giles Cathedral where mourners — members of the royal family — can pay their respects.