Driver Of Fiat Uno Suspected To Be In Crash That Killed Princess Diana Says He’ll Finally Speak About What Really Happened

In an interview for the 2019 book Diana: Case Solved, Van Than told investigator Dylan Howard how French police had instructed him not to speak to British prosecutors in London.

When asked why he won’t talk with the police, Van Thanh replied, “They have tried to get me to help them, but this is not my job.”

He also recalled how he was told that "it’s not the same law as in France — don’t go there.”

“That’s why I let them [the public] think what they want,” Van Thanh added, referring to the various conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Diana, Dodi, and their driver, Henri Paul, who was later proven to have been intoxicated at the time.