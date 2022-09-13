'Every Stinking Time!' King Charles III Has Meltdown Over Exploding Pen, Storms Off When Queen Camilla Tries To Help

"Is it September the 12th?" he inquired, before discovering it was September 13. "Oh God, I've put the wrong date down," Charles said in the video.

"You signed the 12th earlier," Queen Consort Camilla chimed in.

As the pen started to leak ink all over the place, Charles handed it over to Camilla to see if she could figure it out. "Oh god I hate this!" he proclaimed while reaching in his pocket for a napkin.