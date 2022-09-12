Dubbed “Camillagate” – the recording was actually made in December 1989, but was successfully kept under wraps for three years before it was leaked to the press in 1992.

At times, the cringe-making hour-long call verged on phone sex between Charles and Camilla. Now, 30 years later and with both Charles and Camilla’s new roles at the head of the British monarchy, these excerpts have received newfound interest.

These excerpts from the 1989 transcript and since obtained by RadarOnline.com begin in mid-conversation regarding a mutual friend to both Charles and Camilla: