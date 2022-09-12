Your tip
Gym, Tan, Spa! 'Jersey Shore' Alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shows Off Fresh Face After Getting Botox In L.A.

By:

Sep. 12 2022, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is showcasing a fresh new complexion after getting a facial and Botox in Woodland Hills, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The reality star opted for his range of treatments at La Belle Vie Med Spa in mid-August, looking relaxed as his self-care appointment was documented from start to finish.

Ortiz-Magro appeared to be at ease throughout his visit at the popular spot in SoCal, which also offers procedures to aid in anti-aging, skin revitalization, body contouring, skin tightening, and muscle toning.

His pampering session came after Ortiz-Magro's ex Jenn Harley, with whom he shares four-year-old daughter Ariana Sky, recently stopped by the same place.

Harley underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure, and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained photos from her visit.

"This is kind of a facial for a vagina," she said. "I know that sounds kind of crazy but I am super excited to try it."

