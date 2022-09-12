Booze, Pot & One-Night Stands: Inside Prince Harry's Party-Filled Past

"Harry loves to party and thinks nothing of boozing in bars and clubs and having one-night stands," Phil Dampier, another Royal author told RadarOnline.com. "He believes he doesn't have any responsibilities, but if something happens to William he's next in line to be King."

Of course, that was before the line for the throne changed after Queen Elizabeth's death on Thursday. Prince William's children now take precedence over Harry.

