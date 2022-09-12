'Rules Don't Apply': Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Dubbed 'Neighbors From Hell' By Residents Of Luxurious Florida Town

Another Surfside resident claimed Ivanka lives “in her own little world” where rules don’t apply to her, citing one particular incident where the 40-year-old brought her pooch to the beach despite a nearby “no dogs allowed” sign.

“I just opened my mouth and said, ‘You can’t go out there with the dog!’” the source said, after which Ivanka claimed she “didn’t realize” dogs were not allowed on the beach.

“She seems to be about — ‘I live in this little cocoon where the rules don’t apply to me’ — in her own little world,” the source added, this time recounting another incident where Ivanka took two pumpkins from a children’s Halloween event although families were only supposed to take one pumpkin each.