FBI Raid Of Mar-a-Lago Centered On Trump’s Secret Stash Of 15 Boxes Of ‘Classified Documents’ He Took From White House
The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s personal home and private club Mar-a-Lago was focused on seizing classified documents the former president was supposed to turn over to the National Archives.
Radar has learned the unprecedented Department of Justice and FBI investigation is not regarding the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, nor the probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
But a source with knowledge of the circumstances of the raid said “whatever the FBI uncovered, it could ultimately lead to unsuspected new evidence in both of the investigations.”
“However, any decision to launch a raid like this is not ever made without the full consent of the nation’s top law enforcement official,” the insider said. “That is Attorney General Merrick Garland and in order for Garland to give the green light on a raid of this magnitude, he needs to be convinced that his deputies had enough evidence of the commission of a criminal offense."
“It’s not just Garland’s view, either. A judge would have had to view the search warrant request from the Department of Justice and issued the order to search for and seize property," sources told RadarOnline.com.
The decision to move on Trump is “particularly troubling” for the ex-president, the source added, as Garland had warned Justice Department officials in May it was unlikely he would endorse a charge before the election in November.
In doing so, Garland restated a long-standing policy that discourages the announcement of investigations or indictments of major political figures on the cusp of elections because it could be construed as interference.
“Trump is in a world of trouble as it would seem the Attorney General has walked back his comments,” the source said. “He would only have done so if he was convinced the Department of Justice had a case to prosecute.”
While this is not the first time a former president has been accused of stealing property from the White House, the stakes are incredibly high for Trump after the special House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack alleged he and others engaged in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.
“The raid on Mar-a-Lago is unlikely to be a fishing expedition,” the source said. “It’s almost certain to come out that the feds knew what they were searching for, and likely knew where it was inside Mar-a-Lago.”
The news of the raid was broken by Trump who took to social media to decry the move.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he said in a shocking statement released on Monday night.
“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”
Trump added: “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries."
“Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. 'They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States," he continued.