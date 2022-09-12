'There's A Problem': 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Trashes Kevin McCarthy For Politicizing 9/11 Tragedy On 21st Anniversary

"Remember, at that moment, 21 years ago today, we had a commander in chief that united the country instead of dividing the country," McCarthy said on Sunday Morning Futures.

"Foreign policy matters," the congressman continued. "But now we have an administration that is negotiating with the regime in Iran. When we had such progress with the Abraham Accords, to reverse that is wrong."

"If you want to know about 21 years ago today, you've got to pay attention to what is happening now," he went on.