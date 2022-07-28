'My Bad': Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Linking Conservative Group To 'Neo-Nazis' On 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg issued an apology after non-stop backlash over her remarks on The View linking the conservative organization Turning Point USA to neo-Nazis, Radar can confirm.
"In Monday's conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don't like it when people make assumptions about me," the co-host said on Thursday's episode.
"And it's not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So, my bad, I'm sorry," Goldberg continued about the event, which also made headlines due to an outrageous speech made by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the show's producers were in crisis mode after the comments made by Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar on Monday's episode.
"Neo-Nazis were out there in front of the conference with antisemitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich," Behar said on the subject.
A disclaimer was later read to inform viewers that Turning Point USA condemned the protesters who had "nothing to do" with the organization, garnering pushback from Goldberg, who brazenly declared, "You let them in and you knew what they were, so you are complicit."
She later clarified that was a metaphorical remark.
After the segment aired, Turning Point USA sent a cease-and-desist letter to ABC over their "defamatory statements," leading to an on-air apology from co-host Sara Haines on Wednesday's show.
Goldberg's own statement was prefaced by some damage control, RadarOnline.com confirmed.
"The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend," an insider dished.
"It was made clear that the show had been in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable," the source continued. "Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers as the show goes on."
"Whoopi and Joy's comments were flagged by lawyers right away in real-time," according to the insider. "Yet, they continued."