'My Bad': Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Linking Conservative Group To 'Neo-Nazis' On 'The View'

"And it's not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So, my bad, I'm sorry," Goldberg continued about the event, which also made headlines due to an outrageous speech made by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed the show's producers were in crisis mode after the comments made by Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar on Monday's episode.

"Neo-Nazis were out there in front of the conference with antisemitic slurs and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich," Behar said on the subject.