Mama June's Sister Jo 'Doe Doe' Shannon Undergoes Dramatic Body Transformation
Mama June's sister, Jo "Doe Doe" Shannon, is undergoing a dramatic body transformation to lead a healthier lifestyle, Radar has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of her visit with weight loss medic Dr. Stephen Batash at his center in Rego Park, New York.
Jo opted to have a Suture Sculpt endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, which is a "non-invasive and non-surgical procedure that reshapes and reduces the patient's stomach size by 70 to 80 percent," according to his website.
"Suture Sculpt ESG is performed as an outpatient procedure so there is no hospital stay and patients are discharged to recover comfortably at home in just a few hours," per the description, which noted recovery time "is much shorter than for gastric sleeve or other types of bariatric surgery so patients can return to their normal routine much faster."
Her manager, Gina Rodriguez, said Doe Doe's daughter, Amber, hopped on the bandwagon as well.
"They both plan on having skin removal and tummy tucks once they lose all their weight. Amber lost her father this year and her and Doe Doe put on a lot more weight because of it," Rodriguez shared. "His death made them both decide to take care of their health."
It seems the entire brood is on a health kick as June recently spoke out about her daughter Alana AKA Honey Boo Boo considering a weight-loss procedure of her own.
The Toddlers & Tiaras alum said she wanted to undergo the suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve procedure following her 17th birthday next month.