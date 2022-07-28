Going Strong! Jason Momoa & Eiza González Confirm Rekindled Romance With Malibu Ride On His Harley Davidson
Riding off into the sunset! Jason Momoa and Eiza González have all but confirmed rumors they are back together while hitting the road together on his Harley Davidson.
On Thursday, the Game of Thrones heartthrob, 42, and Ambulance bombshell, 32, were spotted cruising the streets of Malibu, looking cozy with her arms wrapped around him.
Momoa was rocking a pink hoodie, matching helmet and gray slacks, while his counterpart wore a varsity jacket with black pants and white sneakers in photos obtained by Daily Mail following reports of their romantic reconciliation.
This past weekend, the Dune star had a scary car accident in Topanga, California.
Radar has learned a 21-year-old motorcyclist named Vitaliy Avagimyan was riding his bike when he went "directly into the path" of Momoa's car, resulting in Avagimyan being "ejected from his motorcycle."
Momoa, 42, who was not hurt during the crash, flagged down a passing driver to call 911 and helped Avagimyan until an ambulance arrived.
The motorcycle rider was hospitalized with "minor, non-life threatening injuries," per KTLA.
Just weeks ago, it was revealed that Momoa and González had split after their brief romance.
"They were together but it was never serious," a source close to the now on-again duo told E! News at the time. "They are both focused on their careers."
The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in May, not long after he was seen at the premiere of her movie Ambulance in April.
Before getting involved with the telenovela star, Momoa called it quits with estranged wife Lisa Bonet after 16 years together. The exes shared a joint statement in January to announce their breakup.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they wrote following four years of marriage.
Bonet and Momoa, who exchanged vows in 2017 and share kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, told fans that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."
The former flames said they wanted to "free each other" in order to "be who we are learning to become."