R. Kelly Demands His Marriage To A 15-Year-Old Aaliyah Not Be Talked About In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team are making moves in court ahead of the singer’s upcoming trial in Chicago demanding certain evidence now be shown to the jury, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the disgraced singer’s team wants a series of topics considered off-limits at the trial that starts next month.
Last year, Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering by a New York jury. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case.
Following the decision, the I Believe I Can Fly singer was transported to Illinois to prepare to go before a second jury of his peers on different charges.
Kelly will have to defend himself against four child pornography counts, conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with his 2008 state-court acquittal; three counts related to receiving the child pornography, and five additional enticement counts. In 2008, Kelly was acquitted in a criminal case over child pornography.
If convicted, Kelly could have decades more added to his prison sentence.
In his new motion, the singer said he is not charged with any conduct related to his relationship with Aaliyah who is deceased, “including evidence that [Kelly] married Aaliyah in 1994 when she was underage.”
He said prosecutors should not be allowed to use any of this in trial nor should anyone be allowed to testify about his alleged sexual relationship with Aaliyah.
In 1994, a 27-year-old Kelly married a 15-year-old Aaliyah. The government accused him of bribing a state official to obtain a fake ID for the underage singer.
Further, he wants all uncharged allegations of women who claim he abused them not to be discussed.
His lawyer wrote, “The voluminous discovery in this case reveals that scores of women have accused [Kelly] of engaging in varying forms of mistreatment toward them. The government has not provided notice of any intent to offer such additional evidence. [Kelly] moves to bar any additional uncharged allegations of misconduct.”
Kelly also demanded any evidence that Kelly impregnated any of his accusers of facilitated their abortions not be allowed in court. He said prosecutors have two women who will claim Kelly got them pregnant and then helped them obtain a procedure to end it.
A judge has yet to rule on the motion.