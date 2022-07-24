R. Kelly Says He Only Had $300k In The Bank Months Before His Arrest, Accuses Friends Of Stealing

During his sit-down with doctors, Kelly spoke in detail about his illiteracy and how it allowed others to take advantage of him. He remembered as a child when he first tried to learn to read, “the first word that came to mind was “hell.”

Kelly said he often wondered what was wrong with him and why he couldn’t learn. In school, he said it caused him to fear to have to read aloud. The singer said he envied his peers who could read, write and socialize comfortably.

“I always get that if people could see my eyes or hear me read, they’d know I was the dummy that I was called at the time,” he said.