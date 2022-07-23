Two executors of late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's fortune have been accused of hiding at least $13 million in order to line their own pockets and avoid paying out his many victims.

Epstein's attorney, Darren Indyke, and his estate accountant, Richard Kahn, allegedly moved millions of dollars to a trust the late financier started in 2013, according to legal documents filed on Friday, July 22, by Denise George, attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands.