Pure Greed!Jeffrey Epstein Estate Executors Accused Of Hiding $13 Million Of Convicted Sex Trafficker's Cash To Snub Victims
Two executors of late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's fortune have been accused of hiding at least $13 million in order to line their own pockets and avoid paying out his many victims.
Epstein's attorney, Darren Indyke, and his estate accountant, Richard Kahn, allegedly moved millions of dollars to a trust the late financier started in 2013, according to legal documents filed on Friday, July 22, by Denise George, attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In the legal filing, George questioned a suspicious transaction moving the massive amount of funds almost a full year after Epstein allegedly died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Later that same year, a portion of the $13 million was transferred out to three different parties.
"The government discovered that substantial funds kept secret from the government were transferred for the benefit of the coexecutors in an apparent effort to enrich themselves and shelter these assets from recovery," the documents read according to the New York Times.
Daniel Weiner, who serves as an attorney for Epstein's estate, stated both Indyke and Kahn insist they are innocent and "categorically reject the baseless assertions of wrongdoing made against them."
"The 2013 Butterfly Trust mentioned in today’s filing by Ms. George has nothing whatsoever to do with Mr. Epstein’s estate or any funds available to it," Weiner added.
While Epstein was still alive, the Butterfly Trust was rumored to have been used by the convicted pedophile to make private payments to those who helped him in his sex trafficking schemes.
This isn't the first time George has taken legal action against Epstein's estate. In February 2021, she fought to freeze his fortune after payments to his victims were stopped.
"The Estate has found its way to pay for lawyers, landscaping, and helicopter fees, but not the brave women who have stepped forward to participate in the compensation fund," she said at the time per DailyMail. "It is, unconscionably, another promise made and broken by Epstein and now, his Estate."