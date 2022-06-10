Victim vs. Victim: Court Battle Between Epstein’s Tortured Teens Turns Ugly As One Accuses The Other Of Sexual Abuse At Pedophile’s Direction
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein said she was the target of sexual abuse by another one of his victims as the two women one lusted by the pedophile now turn their attacks towards each other in court.
According to filings obtained by Radar Online, Rina Oh and Virginia Giuffre are in the midst of a bitter legal battle in federal court. Oh started by suing Giuffre after she said Giuffre outed her on Twitter.
Both women are victims of Epstein and his jailed-pal Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre also garnered fame for suing, and later reaching a settlement, with England’s Prince Andrew for his role in the abuse tied to Epstein.
Oh said she had no intention to ever speak about what she was allegedly subjected to, but when she was outed by Giuffre on social media, it pushed her into the spotlight, according to court filings.
The victim then sued Giuffre for defamation.
That led Giuffre to answer the lawsuit and file a counterclaim, in which she stated Oh was never a victim. Giuffre also claimed that Oh said she met Epstein when she was 21 and described herself as Epstein’s “girlfriend.”
Giuffre called Oh a “recruiter” for Epstein. Giuffre also discussed a podcast where Oh appeared and talked about her artwork that depicted a famous photograph of Giuffre with a slashed and bleeding leg.
On the podcast, Oh said she and Epstein were in a relationship, Giuffre contended. Giuffre was also upset about Oh’s claim that she was not an abusive person. That led Giuffre to post on social media, the filing stated.
In response last week, Oh filed an answer to the lawsuit and blasted claims that she was part of Epstein’s sick scheme as not true, according to docs obtained by Radar Online.
Oh said she never participated in any sadomasochistic acts or abuse on Giuffre. Instead, Oh claimed she was once called to a massage room to see Epstein.
There, Giuffre and the pedophile were waiting for her, according to the filing.
Giuffre touched Oh without her consent and “much to her horror,” according to the lawsuit. Oh claimed she did not reciprocate or sexually touch Giuffre. She also never cut or slashed Giuffre.
These are lies,” the filing read. “It was [Oh] who was sexually assaulted and abused by [Giuffre] at Epstein’s discretion.”
Oh denied participating in a threesome with Giuffre and Epstein.
Oh also rejected claims she brought other women to Epstein for sexual purposes and instead accused Giuffre of going to Thailand to recruit girls as young as 12 years old for Epstein, according to the filings.
The case against Giuffre is not about money but about clearing Oh’s name of Giuffre’s alleged lies, the filing stated.