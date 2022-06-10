Introducing Mrs. Asghari! Britney Spears & Sam Wed In Intimate Ceremony 7 Months After Her Conservatorship Ends

Guests included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, and Paris Hilton. People broked the pop star walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

Spears said that Donatella Versace would be designing her dress for the highly-anticipated affair, teasing that it was being "made as we speak" back in November 2021.

Interestingly, her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, were not present for their mom's big day.

"Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ.