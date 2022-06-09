Britney's Star-Studded Guest List Revealed! See Which Stars Made The Wedding Cut After Singer Snubbed Family With Invites
Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her parents, Jamie and Lynne, didn't score an invite to the pop star's nuptials with Sam Asghari, but Radar has learned that several Hollywood starlets did!
The pop princess' lavish backyard wedding to her longtime love is happening soon, and as their nuptial exchange approaches, the celebrities who secured their invite to the 100-person ceremony are slowly being revealed.
First up on the bride's guest list includes Madonna. Britney and the 63-year-old Like a Virgin icon go way back. Fans will recall the two powerhouses joining forces for their duet Me Against the Music and sharing a sensual kiss during the MTV Video Music Awards while performing with Christina Aguilera.
Madge has longtime been a supporter of Britney and was outspoken about releasing the singer from her nearly 13-year conservatorship.
Speaking of #FreeBritney supporters, Paris Hilton is rumored to be in attendance at today's festivities too. The hotel heiress and the pop star frolicked around L.A. together in the early 2000s.
Hilton even penned a heartfelt essay about Britney for Time Magazine during her conservatorship battle.
Calling Britney the "sweetest soul," Hilton defended her friend by stating she was "a young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel."
PEOPLE also Kate Hudson and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow might be at Britney's nuptials.
One surprise star who allegedly made the guest list is Selena Gomez. While Britney and Selena's bond hasn't made headlines, the two have been praising each other for years.
They've also been sharing love for one another on social media.
"You've always been beautiful and a huge inspiration to me," Selena wrote after Britney gushed about Gomez's Revival album. "You're rare beauty!!!" she added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, it appears Britney and Sam will exchange vows at somewhere very familiar to the pop star.
Video emerged showing a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding decorations and it seems the couple will wed on Britney's property in Thousand Oaks, California.
The singer recently told her fans she was in the process of buying a new home, but it looks like she wants one last hurrah in the mansion before she says goodbye forever.
While Jamie Lynn, Jamie, and Lynne won't be at her wedding, Britney's older brother, Bryan, will. Her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, will also not be in attendance.