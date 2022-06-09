Britney Spears' Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Shares Cryptic Message About 'Moral Support' After Pop Star's Wedding Snub

Britney is set to walk down the aisle in an intimate Los Angeles wedding later today. Only 100 close family and friends are invited, and Jamie Lynn isn't one of them. The Oops!... I Did It Again hitmaker didn't just leave her 31-year-old estranged sister off the invite list.

Her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears won't be there to watch their famous daughter say "I do" for the third time as Britney didn't invite them either.