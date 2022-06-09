Republican Michigan Governor Candidate Arrested For Alleged Role In Jan. 6 Insurrection
A Michigan gubernatorial candidate was arrested June 9 on a misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Detroit News.
FBI agents arrested Republican candidate Ryan Kelley after enacting a search of his home in Allendale, Michigan, the outlet reported.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Kelley, a real estate salesman, attended the riot in Washington, D.C., though he has never confirmed he went inside and has denied doing anything illegal.
"At this time, I cannot provide any information on the nature of the charges against Mr. Kelley, although I expect additional information to be forthcoming," FBI Detroit spokeswoman Mara R. Schneider told Fox News.
Kelley's charges are expected to be filed later June 9 in federal court, according to The Detroit News.
Kelley is one of five Republicans running in the primary ballot for governor in August. Five other candidates were previously disqualified, the Detroit Free Press reported.
"Just days after their field was cut in half due to corruption and mass fraud, Republican gubernatorial candidates’ callous disregard for the principles of democracy was on full display again today," Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, told the Detroit Free Press.
The Detroit Free Press reached out to a Kelley campaign spokeswoman, who did not immediately respond.
According to the newspaper, Kelley's only experience in office was in Allendale, where he was on the township's planning commission beginning in December 2019.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Kelley referred to the insurrection as "war." The Michigan Democratic Party shared a video of him on scene of the riot appearing to yell: "Come on, let's go! This is it! This is — this is war, baby!"
According to Fox News, Kelley had led large rallies at the Michigan state capitol in Lansing and Grand Rapids to protest COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Kelley's arrest comes hours before the Jan. 6 House select committee is set to make its case that former President Donald Trump was at the center of the insurrection.