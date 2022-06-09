Video Circulates Showing Britney Spears' Wedding Venue, Speculation Swirls Singer's Getting Married At Home She's Moving Out Of

Britney Spears is gearing up to marry her third husband, Sam Asghari, and while fans eagerly await a glimpse of the bride, eagle-eyed detectives are desperately trying to crack the code as to where she'll say "I do."

A video began making the rounds on Thursday, hours before the Grammy winner, 40, is set to walk down the aisle, with never-before-seen footage of inside the decorated Los Angeles venue.