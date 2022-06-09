Video Circulates Showing Britney Spears' Wedding Venue, Speculation Swirls Singer's Getting Married At Home She's Moving Out Of
Britney Spears is gearing up to marry her third husband, Sam Asghari, and while fans eagerly await a glimpse of the bride, eagle-eyed detectives are desperately trying to crack the code as to where she'll say "I do."
A video began making the rounds on Thursday, hours before the Grammy winner, 40, is set to walk down the aisle, with never-before-seen footage of inside the decorated Los Angeles venue.
Radar did some digging, and it appears Britney and Sam will marry in a tent on the property of her Thousand Oaks home that she recently said she was moving out of. The clip, sent by a source and posted on the Talk of Shame's Instagram account, showed the inside of the tent — and the theme is pink!
Displaying the inside of where the newlyweds will celebrate their nuptials with only 100 friends and family members, the video showed large, crystal chandeliers hanging from the draped ceiling, an arch made of greenery, high-topped tables, and luxury furniture.
While aerial shots of the tent showed the outside was white, it's safe to say that Britney had a say in the all-pink decor.
The clip also revealed that the outside of what appears to be Britney's home is fully decorated for the wedding festivities. A shot of the entryway into the large house matches the one she's lived in since 2015. Britney must be feeling nostalgic because it seems like she's having one last hurrah on the property before she packs up and leaves for good with Sam.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, father, Jamie, and mother, Lynne, were not invited to today's nuptials. According to reports, the singer's teenage sons, Sean, 16, and Preston, 15, will not be in attendance either.
The only family member who will be by Britney's side is her older brother, Bryan Spears.
Kevin Federline's lawyer confirmed that Sean and Preston will not be at their mother's wedding but said, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."
As for why Jamie Lynn, Jamie, and Lynne (confusing, we know) aren't invited, the reason behind Britney's wedding snub is miles-long.
The Oops!... I Did It Again singer has lived at her home for 7 years after buying the property for $7.4 million. Britney told fans in March that she was in the process of buying a new house, revealing, "it's time for change!!!!"