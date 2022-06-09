Scandal-Ridden Hunter Biden Is President Joe Biden's CLOSEST Advisor, Insiders Reveal

“If I say this is important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform,” Hunter continued. “My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it’s not going to be about whether it affects his politics.”

“I have figured out if you are going to be involved in politics the way that I am, which is to choose to engage with my father in that life because I believe in what he does … then one of your obligations is to use that platform with intent, is to not allow the platform to sit on top of you.”