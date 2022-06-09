Your tip
Rebel Wilson Makes It Instagram Official With Girlfriend Ramona Agruma

By:

Jun. 9 2022, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

The most significant reply received by Rebel Wilson for her personal-life Instagram update features a single heart emoji.

The reply is from Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson's new girlfriend. In the post, Wilson coyly states, alongside a photo of the pair, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Agruma knows that while we no longer are dealing with the Hollywood of Rock Hudson, it's still a courageous move for a public figure like Wilson to proclaim her sexuality. Per TMZ, the pair were spotted together in Los Angeles on Super Bowl Sunday this year and Agruma was also part of a group of friends that traveled to Cabo in March to celebrate Wilson's 42nd birthday.

Wilson, who broke up with Jacob Busch in 2021, is staking her claim to Pride Month in a most personal and bold way. In May, the Australian-born performer hinted at the new relationship, without specifying Agruma by name.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting,” Wilson told People. “And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense - very romantic.”

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," she added. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Agruma is the founder of LEMON VE LIMON, a sustainable fashion company. She is also a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewelry.

