Rare Sighting: Disgraced Prince Andrew Reemerges After Missing Queen's Platinum Jubilee Festivities

Andrew was stripped of his military and royal titles just a few months ago after being accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. The duke "unequivocally" denied Giuffre's allegations against him and he never faced criminal charges, as the two were able to come to an out-of-court settlement.

Due to his title change in January, he was no longer able to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour. Plus, he missed other Jubilee celebrations.

His absence came after Elizabeth made a change to their usual set-up.