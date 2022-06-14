Dunzo! Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Brief Romance Has Already Ended In A Split — Here's Why

It's over! Jason Momoa and Eiza González have called it quits after a few months of dating, Radar has learned.

In early March, RadarOnline.com found out the 42-year-old Aquaman hunk had been linked to a mystery woman that was used to being "in the limelight" after ending his marriage to longtime love Lisa Bonet. Soon after, it was revealed to be González.

Although his relationship with the Ambulance actress, 32, heated up quickly, it appears to have fizzled out just as fast.