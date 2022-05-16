Is Jason Momoa Dating Eiza González Following His Recent Split From Lisa Bonet?

Jason Momoa is rumored to have a new woman in his life just months after he announced his split from Lisa Bonet after almost 20 years together, Radar has learned.

In a surprising development that suggests the 42-year-old Aquaman and Dune star is dating again, multiple sources who claim to have intimate knowledge of the situation recently revealed Momoa is now dating 32-year-old Ambulance actress Eiza González.