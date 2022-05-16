Is Jason Momoa Dating Eiza González Following His Recent Split From Lisa Bonet?
Jason Momoa is rumored to have a new woman in his life just months after he announced his split from Lisa Bonet after almost 20 years together, Radar has learned.
In a surprising development that suggests the 42-year-old Aquaman and Dune star is dating again, multiple sources who claim to have intimate knowledge of the situation recently revealed Momoa is now dating 32-year-old Ambulance actress Eiza González.
That is the bombshell revelation from a recent People report published Saturday that claims although the couple’s new relationship is “nothing serious yet,” they are “dating” and have been seeing each other regularly despite both of their busy schedules.
“They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," an inside source spilled to the outlet over the weekend. "He's quite busy and he's in a good place."
"They're both busy with work but are having fun together,” another source revealed. “It's nothing serious yet."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the rumors swirling regarding Momoa and González is hardly the first time the Justice League star has been romantically linked to another woman following his and Bonet’s split after four years of marriage.
In March, Momoa was caught giving his jacket to a chilly Kate Beckinsale at Vanity Fair's 2022 Academy Awards afterparty – an incident that forced Momoa to speak out and deny rumors he and the 48-year-old English actress were dating.
"It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," he said during an interview shortly after giving his coat to Beckinsale.
"She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," Momoa added. "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."
Momoa and Bonet first announced their split in January after taking to social media to release a joint statement revealing the news.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."
"Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."