Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage," the pair wrote in a joint statement on social media, revealing they were still cordial post-split.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," their heartfelt joint statement continued. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."