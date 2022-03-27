Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Lee Curtis And More Stars Dazzle On The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See The Bold Fashion Looks

Fashion icons! Several A-listers pulled out the stops while getting ready for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, opting to wear daring and bold styles for the star-studded affair held at the Dolby Theatre.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood commanded the red carpet at the Oscars including Rent: Live star Vanessa Hudgens and American Horror Story actress Jamie Lee Curtis, all among the ladies who dazzled in floor-length dresses.

Actor Terrance Jenkins was no slouch in the fashion department either, leading the men rocking perfectly-tailored suits for the big event.

There’s a lot to look forward to this evening considering Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be hosting the ceremony as attendees celebrate outstanding achievements in motion picture production. Scroll through the gallery to see the 2022 Oscars red carpet fashion.