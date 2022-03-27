Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Lee Curtis And More Stars Dazzle On The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See The Bold Fashion Looks
Fashion icons! Several A-listers pulled out the stops while getting ready for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, opting to wear daring and bold styles for the star-studded affair held at the Dolby Theatre.
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood commanded the red carpet at the Oscars including Rent: Live star Vanessa Hudgens and American Horror Story actress Jamie Lee Curtis, all among the ladies who dazzled in floor-length dresses.
Actor Terrance Jenkins was no slouch in the fashion department either, leading the men rocking perfectly-tailored suits for the big event.
There’s a lot to look forward to this evening considering Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be hosting the ceremony as attendees celebrate outstanding achievements in motion picture production. Scroll through the gallery to see the 2022 Oscars red carpet fashion.
Terrance Jenkins
The Perfect Match star oozed sophistication in his simple, but dapper suit.
Vanessa Hudgens
Living up to her usual reputation, the Disney alum dropped jaws in a sparkling black gown.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Her navy blue number paired with silver accessories stole the show.
Lily James
The Pam & Tommy stunner was pretty in pink, completing her look with a diamond-encrusted choker.
Jessica Saferty
When in doubt, go bright! The Ryde actress stunned in an off-the-shoulder dress.
Naomi Scott and Jordan Spence
The power couple turned up the heat while posing for photographers together.
Maddie Ziegler
The Dance Moms alum set the bar high in her exquisite black gown.
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash
Love is in the air! The Claws actress was all smiles in hot pink alongside her spouse.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Can we say Hollywood glamour? The actress looked ravishing in a red Carolina Herrera gown for the event.